Dramatic Increase in Abuse of File Sharing Services

Security researchers are warning of a “dramatic” increase in the exploitation of legitimate file sharing services to deliver malware in email-based attacks, especially OneDrive.

FireEye claimed in its latest Email Threat Report for Q1 2019 that services including WeTransfer, Dropbox, Google Drive and OneDrive are increasingly being used to host malicious and phishing files.

However, while Dropbox was most commonly used of all the services, OneDrive is catching up fast. From hardly being used in any attacks in Q4 2018, it shot up by over 60% in the intervening months.

Hackers are using such services as they bypass the initial domain reputation checks made by security tools.

Detection filters are also challenged by the use of “nested emails.” With this tactic, a first email contains a second email as attachment, which in turn contains the malicious content or URL.

FireEye also warned of a 17% increase in total phishing emails spotted over the previous quarter, with the most-spoofed brands including Microsoft, followed by OneDrive, Apple, PayPal and Amazon.

Hackers are increasingly using HTTPS in phishing attacks featuring URLs in a bid to trick users into clicking. FireEye observed a 26% quarter-on-quarter increase in the tactic, which exploits the consumer perception that HTTPS is inherently secure.

In fact, the FBI was recently forced to issue an alert warning that HTTPS and padlock icons in the address bar are not enough to prove the authenticity of sites.

It said that users should resist clicking on links in unsolicited emails, it added.

Finally, FireEye warned that cyber-criminals are expanding their repertoire when it comes to BEC attacks.

In one version they target the payroll department with requests to change the bank details of senior executives with the hope of diverting their salary. In another, they focus on accounts payable but pretend to be trusted suppliers who are owed money, instead of the CEO/CFO.