61% of Hackers Use New Exploit Code Within 48 Hours of Attack

In 2024, cyber-criminals have launched attacks within 48 hours of discovering a vulnerability, with 61% of hackers using new exploit code in this short timeframe.

Companies faced an average of 68 days of critical cyber-attacks, while ransomware remained the most significant threat. The healthcare industry was particularly affected, with ransomware responsible for 95% of all breaches and impacting more than 198 million US patients.

These figures come from SonicWall’s Annual Cyber Threat Report, which also suggested that attackers are leveraging AI-driven automation and advanced evasion techniques, making it increasingly difficult for SMBs to defend themselves.

Read more on cybersecurity best practices: Demystifying Cyber Resilience: From Best Practice to Execution

Key Cyber Threat Trends

These were some of the key cyber threat identified by SonicWall in 2024: