Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

EDF Under Scrutiny Over Cybersecurity Record

French energy giant EDF has been placed under ‘enhanced attention’ by the UK’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) after identifying shortfalls in its cybersecurity plans, according to reports this weekend. 

The ONR is taking action due to the findings of routine inspections over the past 12 months. The Telegraph newspaper quoted the body as saying it had “identified shortfalls in governance, risk and compliance in certain technical controls” during these inspections. 

EDF owns and runs the UK’s network of nuclear power stations at five locations and is currently building a new nuclear power station at Hinkley Point in Somerset, together with minority Chinese partner CGN. The action takes place against a backdrop of increased awareness of the vulnerability of energy infrastructure around Europe to cyber-attack. 

In particular, Russia has been blamed for cyber-attacks on both windfarms and nuclear power plants in Europe as part of its invasion of Ukraine.   

In a statement to Infosecurity Magazine, an EDF spokesperson said: “The ONR inspections identified an increased potential for risks due to the upgrade of complex IT systems and changes in the organization of our internal security department. The regulator has not identified any additional issues of concern, it has simply chosen to subject these areas to greater scrutiny over the next year as part of its ongoing inspection regime.”

It further pointed out that being in ‘enhanced attention’ is not the same as enforcement action. “It means the ONR feels the need to deploy more resources in the area to help drive enhancements to cybersecurity arrangements and in physical arrangements.”

The ONR has three attention levels: Level 3 Routine, Level 2 Enhanced and Level 1 Significantly Enhanced. 

“Level 2 is brought in for a number of reasons; in this case, the move of our security team from one part of the nuclear business to another has had a significant influence as this is the first full department to make the move.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

EDF Under Scrutiny Over Cybersecurity Record

2
News

Online Payment Fraud to Top $343bn Over Next Five Years

3
Opinion

HowTo: Level Up MSPs’ Cybersecurity

4
News

Ransomware Attack Hits French Telecoms Firm

5
News

Emsisoft Releases Free Decryptor For AstraLocker and Yashma Ransomware

6
News

Spear Phishing Fake Job Offer Likely Behind Axie Infinity's Lazarus $600m Hack

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint