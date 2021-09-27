EU Slams Russia Over Disinformation Hacking Campaign

The European Union has urged Russia to respect the democratic process after calling out Kremlin-backed hackers for an ongoing information-stealing and disinformation campaign.

On Friday, a declaration from foreign policy chief Josep Borrell claimed several unnamed member states had observed malicious activity associated with the Ghostwriter hacking group.

“These malicious cyber activities are targeting numerous members of parliaments, government officials, politicians, and members of the press and civil society in the EU by accessing computer systems and personal accounts and stealing data,” the statement continued.

“These activities are contrary to the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace as endorsed by all UN member states, and attempt to undermine our democratic institutions and processes, including by enabling disinformation and information manipulation.”

Ghostwriter is well known in government cybersecurity circles, having been pegged in 2020 for a years-long campaign designed to spreading false information and incite animosity towards the US and NATO among eastern European and Baltic states.

Earlier this month, Germany’s Foreign Ministry claimed Ghostwriter was attempting to steal the login details of federal and state lawmakers to publish fake messages from their accounts to influence voters.

In its latest missive, the EU denounced such activities and called for an immediate cessation — hinting that further action may be taken if its demands weren’t met.

“We urge the Russian Federation to adhere to the norms of responsible state behavior in cyberspace,” it concluded.

“The European Union will revert to this issue in upcoming meetings and consider taking further steps.”

However, given Russia’s track record on such matters, it’s unlikely that such words will lead to a significant change in strategy by the Putin administration, which cemented its grip on power after a recent election victory widely believed to have been rigged.