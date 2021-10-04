Ex-Army Technician Gets 12 Years for Role in Fraud Scheme

A former US army contractor has been sentenced to more than 12 years behind bars after pleading guilty to helping defraud thousands of military service members, veterans and their families.

Fredrick Brown, 40, of Las Vegas, was sentenced for one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering, following a guilty plea nearly two years ago.

As a civilian medical records technician and administrator at the US army’s 65th Medical Brigade, Yongsan Garrison, he admitted to stealing the personal information of countless military staff, including by taking screenshots of his computer while logged into medical databases.

These details — which included names, social security numbers, military ID numbers, dates of birth and contact information — were then sent to Philippines-based co-defendant Robert Wayne Boling Jr.

In concert with others, he’s accused of using the info to access Pentagon and Veterans Affairs benefits sites to steal millions of dollars.

The fraud scheme targeted around 3300 victims, including eight general officers and many disabled veterans, who were singled out because of the more considerable service-related benefits they received. In total, these individuals lost around $1.5m due to the plot, it’s claimed.

Brown has also been ordered to pay over $2.3m in restitution and will be placed on supervised release for three years after completing his prison term.

Another co-defendant, Trorice Crawford, 34, of San Diego, was last year sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for his role in the scheme — which was to recruit money mules to help launder the funds.

“The defendant brazenly preyed on and victimized US service members and veterans, many of whom were disabled and elderly,” said US attorney Ashley Hoff for the Western District of Texas.

“As part of our mission, we strive to protect these honorable men and women from fraud and abuse. If fraudsters target our service members and veterans, we will seek to identify them and hold them accountable. This office will continue to zealously investigate and prosecute perpetrators of these schemes.”