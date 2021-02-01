Facial Recognition Ethical Framework Launched by BSIA

The British Security Industry Association’s (BSIA) video surveillance section has launched an ethical and legal use guide for Automated Facial Recognition (AFR).

The guide, recommended by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, outlines the considerations organizations should make regarding the responsible use of facial recognition technology, encompassing useful terms, abbreviations and ethical issues.

The framework, designed to be accessible to both industry experts and the public, has a specific focus on the distinctive application types of verification and identification.

Dave Wilkinson, director of technical services at the BSIA, said: “This collaborative piece of work among industry experts has produced a guide with advice and recommendations on ethical and legal AFR usage, which will appeal to anyone in or out of the physical security industry. Its aim is to ensure it does not cause harm or discriminate against any persons in either a public or private setting.”

The use of AI is an exponentially growing part of daily life and we must ensure that all stakeholders are aware of the ethical and legal considerations of using these solutions, he added.

“If not, this beneficial technology could be misused, leading to loss of trust and increased skepticism of the technology. We want to make sure the general public know that this ethical and legal guidance is out there for companies to follow. Compliance with the law is paramount using when this technology, and this guide will provide companies with the basis to demonstrate their commitment to complying with the ethical realities, consequences and impacts of using an AI/AFR solution.”

Automated Facial Recognition: A Guide to ethical and legal use is available to download from the BSIA today.