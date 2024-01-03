Fake and Stolen X Gold Accounts Flood Dark Web

A surge of fake or stolen X (Twitter) Gold accounts has been flooding marketplaces and forums both on the surface web and the dark web over the past year, according to CloudSEK.

Threat actors have used multiple techniques to forge or steal X Gold accounts since Elon Musk’s firm introduced its new verified accounts program in December 2022.

This is according to a new report published by CloudSEK: Gold Rush on the Dark Web: Threat Actors Target X (Twitter) Gold Accounts.

Twitter Gold, later X Gold, labels the account of a verified organization on the social media platform.

It was introduced alongside Twitter Blue, now X Blue, a checkmark that can be bought by any user to certify their account is premium, and Twitter Grey, now X Grey, to identify public organizations and NGOs.

How Do Threat Actors Get Hold of Fake Accounts?

CloudSEK identified the first advertisement for a Gold account on dark web marketplaces in March 2023.

Since then, the firm has observed a flood of X Gold account ads on the dark web, alongside fake or stolen Facebook, Instagram, Yahoo, and TikTok accounts.

Cybercriminals selling those accounts use several methods to acquire them, including:

Manually creating fake accounts : the advertisers manually make accounts, get them verified, and are ‘ready to use’ for their buyers. This is ideal for criminals who need pseudo-identity and do not want to be attributed to their actions, according to CloudSEK.

: the advertisers manually make accounts, get them verified, and are ‘ready to use’ for their buyers. This is ideal for criminals who need pseudo-identity and do not want to be attributed to their actions, according to CloudSEK. Brute-forcing existing accounts : cybercriminals take over an existing account by users using a generic username and password combo list. The tools used to do this include Open Bullet, SilverBullet, and SentryMBA.

: cybercriminals take over an existing account by users using a generic username and password combo list. The tools used to do this include Open Bullet, SilverBullet, and SentryMBA. Using malware to harvest credentials and steal accounts: infostealers have a centralized botnet network where credentials from infected devices are harvested. These credentials are then further validated according to buyers' requirements, such as individual or corporate accounts, number of followers, region-specific accounts, etc.

Up to $500 per Fake Gold Account

Prices for fake or stolen accounts ranged from around $0.30 for a new X account without a checkmark to around $500 for a Gold account.