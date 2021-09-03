Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

FBI Warns Food and Agriculture Firms of Ransomware Threat

The FBI has issued a new alert warning companies in the food and agricultural sector that they are increasingly at risk of ransomware as their corporate attack surface expands.

The Private Industry Notification, seen by Infosecurity, noted that the vertical is a critical infrastructure sector which, if impacted by such threats, could negatively impact the food supply chain.

“Ransomware may impact businesses across the sector, from small farms to large producers, processors and manufacturers, and markets and restaurants,” it continued. “Cyber-criminal threat actors exploit network vulnerabilities to exfiltrate data and encrypt systems in a sector that is increasingly reliant on smart technologies, industrial control systems and internet-based automation systems.”

Attacks may target larger organizations, deemed more likely to pay higher ransom demands, and smaller firms perceived as softer targets. For both, the increasing move to IoT may offer a new attack surface to target, the FBI warned.

“According to a private industry report, cyber actors may gradually broaden their attack from just IT and business processes to also include the operational technology (OT) assets, which monitor and control physical processes, impacting industrial production regardless of whether the malware was deployed in IT or OT systems,” it noted.

As with all ransomware victims, those in the food and agricultural sector would suffer lost productivity, theft of proprietary and personal information, and reputational and financial damage, the alert claimed.

The industry has already been a target for attacks, most notably the May 2021 raid on Brazilian meat processing giant JBS USA, which the FBI said drove wholesale prices up 25% after various plants across the country were forced to close.

Other incidents cited in the alert include a US bakery which was forced to close for a week in July, a “US-based international food and agriculture business” that was hit by the OnePercent group in November 2020, demanding a $40m ransom, and the attack on beverage giant Molson Coors in March this year.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Tech CEOs: Multi-Factor Authentication Can Prevent 90% of Attacks

2
News

FTC Bans Stalkerware App in Industry First

3
News

Texan Accused of Cyber-Stalking and Murder Dies in Jail

4
News

FBI Warns Food and Agriculture Firms of Ransomware Threat

5
News

US Imprisons Dark Web Moderator

6
News

UK Gun Owners’ Data Exposed

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security