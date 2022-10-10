Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

German Cybersecurity Chief Faces Sacking Over Possible Russia Ties

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser could dismiss Arne Schoenbohm, president of the Federal Office for Information Security (BSI) due to possible contact with Russian security agents, German media reported on Sunday, October 9, 2022, citing government sources.

As a founder of the Cyber Security Council of Germany, an industrial consortium, Schoenbohm is alleged to have had contacts with people from one of the association’s members, a German subsidiary of a Russian cybersecurity firm founded by a former KGB employee.

According to Alexander Luck, an independent political scientist focusing on trans-Atlantic security, this member could be Protelion, a Berlin-based company that was doing business as Infotecs Gmbh until March 2022.

According to the Policy Network Analytics research network, Protelion née Infotecs was a subsidiary of the Russian firm, operated by a former member of the KGB.

German broadcaster DW quoted the Interior Ministry as saying, “It is being examined how a rapid change of president can be achieved.”

German authorities are reportedly hoping to assign Schoenbohm a new role rather than remove him outright, as provisions of the civil service law place limitations on the firing of state employees.

Neither Schoenbohm, the Interior Ministry nor the BSI replied to German media requests for comment at the time of writing, and a joint appearance of Faeser and Schoenbohm scheduled for Thursday to present the BSI Situation Report 2022 has reportedly been called off.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Opinion

#HowTo: Get an Attacker’s Eye View of Your Security

2
News

German Cybersecurity Chief Faces Sacking Over Possible Russia Ties

3
News

Facebook Login Details at Risk as Meta Identifies Over 400 Malicious Apps

4
News

91% of Cyber Pros Experience Mental Health Challenges at Work

5
News

LofyGang Group Linked to Recent Software Supply Chain Attacks

6
News

RCE on Log4j Among Top CVEs Exploited By Chinese-Backed Hackers

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems