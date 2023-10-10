CyberMonth: Google Makes Passkeys Default Sign-In Option

Google has announced it is making passkeys the default sign-in option for all users as part of efforts to shift towards passwordless authentication.

The move, announced during the annual Cyber Security Awareness Month (CSAM) campaign, comes five months after Google first rolled out support for passkeys.

Following “really positive feedback” from users, the tech giant is now offering passkeys as the default option across personal Google Accounts.

This means the next time users sign into their accounts, they will receive prompts to create and use passkeys. Additionally, users will see a ‘Skip password when possible’ option toggled on in their Google Account settings.

Google’s announcement comes amid initiatives by big tech companies to reduce reliance on passwords. In May 2022, Apple, Microsoft and Google announced plans to support the FIDO Alliance and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) standard, enabling users to automatically access their FIDO sign-in credentials or passkey on their devices, including new ones, without needing to re-enroll each account.

Other big firms, including Ebay and Uber, have also recently enabled passkeys for user accounts.

“We’ll continue encouraging the industry to make the pivot to passkeys - making passwords a rarity, and eventually obsolete,” stated Google.

Are Passkeys More Secure than Passwords?

Passkeys enable users sign into apps and websites with a biometric sensor, such as fingerprint or facial recognition, PIN or pattern. A passkey is tied to a user account and a website or application, enabling authentication to take place without a username or password, or any additional authentication factor.

Google argues this approach is far more secure and offers a better user experience than using a combination of a password and MFA option. This is because: