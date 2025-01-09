Government Launches £1.9m Initiative to Boost UK’s Cyber Resilience

The UK government has provided more details of a new scheme designed to help the nation better protect itself from cyber-threats.

It announced £1.9m ($2.3m) in government and private sector funding for 30 “Cyber Local” projects across England and Northern Ireland, which it hopes will protect the digital economy and grow the UK’s cyber skills.

Schemes will be launched in Northern Ireland, the Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, the South West, North East and North West of England, the government revealed.

Although first announced at a global cybersecurity meeting convened by the UK last September, there’s now a full list of the projects set to benefit.

They include initiatives designed to strengthen local business resilience to cyber-attacks, encourage more young people into cybersecurity careers, support neurodiverse talent and upskill small business workers.

Meanwhile, a project in the West Midlands will focus on supporting women and girls to help protect them from cyber-related violence and abuse.

The UK’s cybersecurity sector is one of the biggest in the world, generating £11.9bn for the national economy. However, like many nations, its public and private sectors face major skills shortages.

The latest estimates claim the UK’s cyber-workforce gap grew 27% annually to reach over 93,000 places in 2024.

This is worrying news for the government, considering the UK’s digital economy is said to be worth over £158bn annually.

A Safer Place to Live and Work Online

National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) director for national resilience and future technology, Jonathan Ellison, argued that the Cyber Local scheme would help to make the UK the safest place to live and work online.

“These projects will help enhance the UK’s cyber resilience by empowering local communities with the skills and support needed to combat growing digital threats,” he added.

“By upskilling small businesses and individuals, investing in workforce development and encouraging neurodiverse talent, government and industry partners are fostering robust and diverse cyber communities for the future.”

Socura CEO, Andy Kays, argued that cyber skills need to be spread more evenly around the UK.

“The national cybersecurity skills shortage hurts some regions far more than others. Some parts of the UK have an abundance of professionals with cyber skills, but other areas such as lack talent. It’s a major disparity,” he noted.

“My biggest reservation about the news is the size of investment relative to the scale of its ambition. Thirty new projects slated for 2025 and beyond across multiple regions means that this money will be thinly spread across the UK. The concern is that this money won’t go far enough to have the level of impact needed. It is, however, a good start.”