HackerOne Integrates Platform Through New Agreements

Security firm HackerOne has announced a range of new partnerships and integrations to enable its platform to fit better with existing security and development workflows.

These include agreements with ServiceNow and PagerDuty to provide real-time updates of critical vulnerabilities, enabling their customers to respond rapidly to threats.

A new class data and log aggregation tool is provided through integrations with Splunk and Sumo Logic, while customers that leverage Kenna Security and Brinqa can import their data from HackerOne into these applications.

In addition, a collaboration with interactive cybersecurity training organization HackEDU enables their developer training to be automatically adapted to the vulnerabilities found by hackers in customer programs.

HackerOne also outlined a number of further integrations in the pipeline. These include a new GitHub addition and Microsoft products such as Azure DevOps and Microsoft Teams.

Co-founder of HackerOne, Michiel Prins, said: “Our mission is to empower the world to build a safer internet. While this may start with knowing where you’re vulnerable, what happens next is vital. With best-in-class integrations, HackerOne empowers customers to increase efficiency, collaboration and scalability by bringing industry-leading tools into the HackerOne ecosystem and creating seamless workflows within those tools.”

Discussing its integration with HackerOne’s platform, Steve Gross, senior director of strategic business development at PagerDuty, commented: “Notification and communication of a vulnerability is one of the most important aspects of security teams’ workflows. The sooner the right team members are notified that a high or critical bug has been reported, the sooner they will be able to start the remediation process.

“With the potential of a delayed or missed notification being a data breach, the stakes are high. To meet these challenges, PagerDuty is excited to work with HackerOne to provide real-time updates of critical vulnerabilities being reported so customers can optimize response times and begin remediation as soon as possible.”