Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Hackers Change Tactics for New Post-Macro Era

Threat actors are moving away from macro-based attacks to other tactics, in one of the biggest shifts in the email threat landscape in recent history, according to Proofpoint.

Microsoft announced in October 2021 that it would soon block XL4 macros which are specific to Excel. Several months later it said the same about VBA macros, which are used in Office applications. Threat actors typically use social engineering to convince users they need to enable macros to view specific content.

The changes began to roll out this year, and Proofpoint saw an almost immediate reaction from the cybercrime community.

It claimed the use of macro-enabled attachments by threat actors decreased by around 66% between October 2021 and June 2022.

However, ever-resourceful hackers have found a way to bypass Microsoft’s new rules to continue delivering malicious content to victims.

“Microsoft will block VBA macros based on a Mark of the Web (MOTW) attribute that shows whether a file comes from the internet known as the Zone.Identifier. Microsoft applications add this to some documents when they are downloaded from the web,” explained Proofpoint.

“However, MOTW can be bypassed by using container file formats. Threat actors can use container file formats such as ISO, RAR, ZIP and IMG files to send macro-enabled documents.”

The vendor explained that downloaded container files like ISO and RAR will have the MOTW attribute because they were downloaded from the internet, but the document inside, such as a macro-enabled spreadsheet, will not. Once the doc is extracted, the user will still have to enable macros for malicious code to execute, but the file system will not identify the document as coming from the web.

“Additionally, threat actors can use container files to distribute payloads directly. When opened, container files may contain additional content such as LNKs, DLLs, or executable files that lead to the installation of a malicious payload,” Proofpoint added.

As a result, the security vendor has seen the number of malicious campaigns using container file formats surge 176% between October 2021 and June 2022.

These attacks are mainly used for initial access, Proofpoint said.

“Proofpoint researchers assess with high confidence this is one of the largest email threat landscape shifts in recent history,” it concluded. “It is likely threat actors will continue to use container file formats to deliver malware, while relying less on macro-enabled attachments.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Blog

What You Should Do When Two-Factor Authentication Becomes a Security Requirement

2
News

NCSC Startup Program Seeking Candidates to Help Protect Critical Infrastructure

3
News

Hackers Change Tactics for New Post-Macro Era

4
News

Social Media Accounts Hijacked to Post Indecent Images

5
News

European Police Arrest 100 Suspects in BEC Crackdown

6
News

Cyber-Criminal Offers 5.4m Twitter Users’ Data

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint