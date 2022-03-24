Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Indian Police Bust Online Helicopter Scam

Cyber police in India have broken up a cyber-criminal operation selling fake helicopter tickets to pilgrims via fraudulent websites.

The scam targeted pilgrims traveling to and from the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, which is in the Trikuta hills, 63km from Jammu City.

On Friday, law enforcement officers from Rajasthan Police and Jammu Police’s Cyber Cell arrested four alleged members of the gang they believe is responsible for the deception. One of the suspects is believed to be the gang’s leader.

The defendants, who are from Kota, Rajasthan, are accused of posing as legitimate operators of a helicopter service offering flights between Jammu City and the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

An investigation was launched after police received complaints from the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine board and from helicopter flight company Global Vectra that online fraudsters were duping pilgrims. 

Investigators found approximately 40 fake websites hosted by the platform GoDaddy, promising helicopter rides to the shrine. Analysis of the site’s IP addresses and domain registration details enabled the police to trace the suspected fraudsters to Kota. 

Three members of Jammu Police’s Cyber Cell took the evidence they had collected to Rajasthan, where they coordinated with local police to arrest the suspects. 

Police sources quoted by The Statesman said: “Jammu Cyber Police with the assistance of Rajasthan police arrested four persons for duping people in the name of providing helicopter tickets to pilgrims for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine through fake websites.”

The defendants have been identified so far only as Sunil Chawla, Deepak, Gajanand and Monu Pankaj. The four individuals were taken to Jammu for questioning. 

Superintendent of Jammu Police, Naresh Singh, said that the investigation into the fraudulent scam was led by Inspector Vikram Sharma of the Cyber Police station in Gandhi Nagar. 

Sharma said the suspects’ arrest was “a big sigh of relief to pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, who came from all corners of India to Katra and got looted by purchasing fake helicopter tickets.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Blog

Ransomware Is On The Rise: Here’s How To Stay Protected

2
News

Indian Police Bust Online Helicopter Scam

3
News

US Indicts Russian Over "Carding Shop"

4
Opinion

How to Begin Proactive Threat Hunting

5
Webinar

Combatting Surging Email-Based Attacks Through DMARC

6
Blog

Understanding DDoS Protection Options

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Digital Edition

Infosecurity Magazine, Digital Edition, Q1, 2022, Volume 19, Issue 1

2
Webinar

Hackers Are Striking Gold with Your Employees' PII

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

4
News Feature

As Nation-State and Cybercrime Threats Conflate, Should CISOs Be Worried?

5
Editorial

Editorial: Only the Good Die Young (Q1 2022 Issue)

6
Webinar

The Journey Beyond the Endpoint