Karaoke Giant Reveals Data Breach Impacting Eight Million

One of Japan’s biggest karaoke box operators has revealed a data breach at a supplier which it claims may have exposed personal information of over eight million customers.

Daiichi Kosho has several popular brands including Big Echo, one of the country’s largest karaoke box chains, and also manufactures karaoke entertainment systems.

It published a statement on October 8 claiming an incident at Nippon Columbia Group (NCG), a Japanese entertainment group which handles customer information for the firm.

“According to NCG, between October 1 and October 2, 2026, a malware infection was discovered on one of their employees' devices (a PC), and the device was isolated from the network on October 2. Following an investigation into the scope of the impact by NCG, we received a report from NCG on October 5,” it explained.

“Personal data related to work outsourced to us was temporarily stored on the device in question, and we cannot rule out the possibility that this data may have been leaked.”

Read more on data breaches: KDDI Breach Affects Six Japanese ISPs, Exposes 14.2 Email Credentials.

NCG has reset affected passwords and is investigating the cause of the incident as well as whether data was compromised or not, the notice continued.

“Based on the information we currently have, approximately 8,724,000 customers who registered or made reservations at our stores may have had their names (registered names), genders, dates of birth, email addresses, and telephone numbers leaked to external parties,” it warned.

Daiichi Kosho urged customers to be on the lookout for possible phishing attempts using this personal information.

“Please be extremely careful of suspicious emails, SMS messages and phone calls, and do not open any links or attachments that you do not recognize,” it said. “We will never ask you for your password or credit card information. We ask for your continued caution.”

The majority of those impacted by the potential breach are customers of Big Echo (5.6 million) and the company’s DK Dining brands (3.5 million). Other affected businesses include Mega Big, Banana Club, Karaoke Club Dam and B-Garage.

Daiichi Kosho has opened a toll-free number for any concerned customers to get in touch while it confirms what happened.

Japan in the Crosshairs of Cyber-Attacks

The news comes after several cyber-attacks in recent weeks that have rocked the country.

In September, two major railway operators in the Tokyo region revealed separate incidents. Subway operator Tokyo Metro said an unauthorized third party had accessed the email addresses of 59,000 passengers signed up to its Metpo loyalty scheme.

At around the same time, Keio Corporation revealed a ransomware attack, although it’s not clear whether any data was compromised.

Car-rental company Times Car announced on September 25 that an unauthorized third party gained access to its website, leading to the compromise of personal information on 6.6 million members and former members.

Last year a major ransomware attack on food and beverage giant Asahi Group Holdings severely disrupted operations.

Japan has long been playing catch up on cybersecurity, due partly to chronic skills shortages and poor governance.

A new Active Cyber Defence law which came into force on October 1 will empower the Self Defense Forces (SDF) and police to proactively access and neutralize hostile foreign servers, but it may do little to improve cybersecurity posture in regular organizations, especially SMBs.