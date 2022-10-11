Pro-Russian Group KillNet Claims Responsibility for 14 US Airport DDoS Attacks

On Monday, October 10, 2022, the websites of several US airports were disrupted due to a large-scale campaign of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks, in which servers were flooded with web traffic to knock websites offline.

The victims include Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD), as well as other airports in Florida, Colorado, Arizona, Kentucky, Mississippi and Hawaii.

The DDoS attacks meant that these airports’ public-facing websites were either offline for a few hours, intermittent or slow to respond. They did not have any direct impact on airport operations.

Some airport authorities, such as LAX, notified the Transportation Security Administration and the FBI about the incident.

Later that day, the pro-Russian hacktivist group ‘KillNet’ claimed the attack and listed 14 targeted domains on a Telegram channel.