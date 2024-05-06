The recent wave of law enforcement operations against ransomware gangs led to short-term decreased ransomware payments and activities, forcing ransomware affiliates to diversify. This is one of the findings of a new report by dark web research firm Chainalysis, published during the RSA Conference on May 6.



In the report, Chainalysis recorded evidence of a decrease in ransomware operations’ profitability following recent law enforcement takedowns against ransomware groups, such as QakBot, ALPHV/BlackCat and LockBit.

Although data leak sites have burgeoned over the past few months, ransomware payments have significantly dropped during the same period. Source: Chainalysis

However, it also found that the persistence of ransomware affiliates challenges the lasting effectiveness of these measures. The primary way these affiliate groups used to stay profitable is to diversify the groups they work with. Chainalysis found that ransomware affiliates have used more ransomware strains during the first two quarters of 2024 than in previous periods in 2023.