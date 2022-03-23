IMOS22: Leeza Garber Explains How to Hire the Human Element

Organizations need to drastically revamp their cybersecurity hiring practices to plug the skills gap and create an effective security team. This was the message of Leeza Garber, a renowned privacy & cybersecurity attorney, during her keynote address at the Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit - North America 2022.

Garber began with an anecdote from a job she started 10 years ago when she clicked on a malicious link. Here, she observed how effectively her cybersecurity teammates dealt with the incident, which was “vast, efficient and effective.” This ranged from a leader assigning staff to go through the response protocol to digital forensics to understand how the scam worked. This experience demonstrated to Garber the importance of human behaviors and having a range of personalities in cybersecurity. “In cybersecurity especially, no matter what the role, from CIO to entry-level IT support, everybody needs to capitalize on their inherent behaviors in order to succeed together,” she said.

Citing her recently published book, Can, Trust, Will: Hiring for the Human Element in the New Age of Cybersecurity, Garber set out common mistakes organizations make in hiring cybersecurity talent and detailed steps they can take to improve their recruitment practices.

She highlighted the following common problems with hiring in this field: