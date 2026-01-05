Ilya Lichtenstein Released Early After Bitfinex Hack Conviction

A former cryptocurrency hacker convicted over the 2016 Bitfinex exchange breach has been released from prison earlier than expected, according to public statements and federal records.

Ilya Lichtenstein, sentenced to five years in November 2024 for money laundering tied to the attack, confirmed his release last week and said he is now under home confinement.

Lichtenstein, 38, credited the First Step Act for his early release. The bipartisan criminal justice reform law, signed in 2018 during Donald Trump’s first term as US president, allows eligible inmates to reduce their sentences through earned time credits and risk assessments.

“Thanks to President Donald Trump’s First Step Act, I have been released from prison early,” Lichtenstein said on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

“I remain committed to making a positive impact in cybersecurity as soon as I can.”