Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Mass Exploitation of Exchange Server ProxShell Bugs

Tens of thousands of global Microsoft Exchange servers could be at risk after threat actors began exploiting three so-called “ProxyShell” vulnerabilities.

The three bugs were discovered in the April Pwn2Own competition and patched by Microsoft in April and May. However, the tech giant only assigned CVEs to them in July, complicating efforts by some sysadmins to check if their systems were vulnerable.

In the meantime, threat actors managed to take publicly available information on the vulnerabilities and craft exploits for the three bugs.

Now the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has urged vulnerable organizations to patch the flaws.

“Malicious cyber actors are actively exploiting the following ProxyShell vulnerabilities: CVE-2021-34473CVE-2021-34523, and CVE-2021-31207. An attacker exploiting these vulnerabilities could execute arbitrary code on a vulnerable machine,” it said.

“CISA strongly urges organizations to identify vulnerable systems on their networks and immediately apply Microsoft’s Security Update from May 2021 — which remediates all three ProxyShell vulnerabilities—to protect against these attacks.”

Security experts have warned that threat actors actively scan for vulnerable servers to install web shells on, enabling further malicious activity. The situation calls to mind the four zero-day ProxyLogon bugs patched in March, which were exploited far and wide.

Huntress Lab said it had seen over 140 web shells installed across 1900+ unpatched servers in just 48 hours last week.

The bugs are apparently also being used in conjunction with the recently revealed PetitPotam vulnerability to deliver LockFile ransomware.

Symantec explained the threat in an updated blog post yesterday.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Opinion

The Importance of Being Cyber Resilient

2
Magazine Feature

Why the Future of Cybersecurity is AI

3
News

Time to Fix High Severity Apps Increases by Ten Days

4
News

Over a Third of Smart Device Owners Do Not Take Security Measures

5
News

Microsoft Power Apps Tool Exposed 38 Million Records by Default

6
News

Mass Exploitation of Exchange Server ProxShell Bugs

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security