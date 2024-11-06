Massive Nigerian Cybercrime Bust Sees 130 Arrested

In a massive law enforcement operation, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has arrested 130 individuals over cybercrime accusations.

Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the NPF public relations officer, announced the arrests on X on November 3.

The suspects include 113 foreign individuals, primarily of Chinese and Malaysian origin, and 17 Nigerian nationals.

They are accused of being involved in high-level cybercrimes, hacking and activities threatening national security.

Store Raided in Abuja

The operation was led by Benneth Igweh, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police for Zone 7 Headquarters in Abuja on November 3.

Under Igweh’s leadership, officers of the NPF Zone 7 Command Abuja and the National Cyber Crime Centre (NPF-NCCC) coordinated a raid on a building hosting a store in the Jahi neighborhood of Abuja, where the suspects were reportedly using computers and other sophisticated devices to facilitate criminal activities.

“We are investigating the matter and scientifically analyzing the exhibits recovered from them,” Adejobi added.

The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the NPF investigations.