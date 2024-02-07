Meta will start labeling AI-generated images posted on its Facebook and Instagram platforms before the 2024 US presidential election.

Nick Clegg, the social media giant’s president of global affairs, announced in a February 6 blog post that images generated by AI tools and published on Facebook, Instagram and Threads will appear with an AI label whenever possible, in all languages supported by these platforms.

The new labels will be applied “in the coming months,” said the former UK Deputy Prime Minister.

“It’s important that we help people know when photorealistic content they’re seeing has been created using AI,” Clegg wrote.

“We’re taking this approach through the next year, during which a number of important elections are taking place around the world. During this time, we expect to learn much more about how people are creating and sharing AI content, what sort of transparency people find most valuable, and how these technologies evolve.”

Invisible Watermarks and AI Image Generation

Meta offers its own AI image generator, Meta AI, which helps people create pictures with simple text prompts.

Images created with Meta AI are associated with an ‘Imagined with AI’ label.

“When photorealistic images are created using our Meta AI feature, we do several things to make sure people know AI is involved, including putting visible markers that you can see on the images, and both invisible watermarks and metadata embedded within image files,” Clegg wrote.

Using both invisible watermarking and metadata helps other platforms identify them.