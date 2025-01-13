Microsoft 365 MFA Outage Fixed

Microsoft has confirmed an outage that affected its multi-factor authentication (MFA) system, causing service disruptions for users attempting to access Microsoft 365 applications.

The issue, identified early on January 13, prevented some customers from logging into their accounts due to MFA failures. It has now been resolved.

Impact and Resolution

According to Microsoft, the disruption primarily impacted users who authenticate with MFA while accessing Microsoft 365 Office apps. Some users have also reported difficulties with MFA registration and reset processes. The company had initially redirected traffic to alternate infrastructure, restoring service availability while investigating the root cause.

“We’re investigating an issue in which Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) may prevent users from accessing some Microsoft 365 (M365) Apps. We’ve redirected affected traffic and service availability is improving,” the company wrote on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:33 am GMT.