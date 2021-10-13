Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Microsoft Patches Multiple Zero-Day Bugs

Microsoft fixed 74 new CVEs yesterday, including several zero-day vulnerabilities, one of which is being actively exploited in the wild.

Zero-day bug CVE-2021-40449 is a Win32k elevation of privilege vulnerability in Windows affecting Windows 7 and Server 2008 up to Windows 11 and Server 2022. It has reportedly been exploited by Chinese threat actors known as “IronHusky.”

“Microsoft only rated the vulnerability as “important” by their severity scoring system, which is a good example of why organizations need to focus on vulnerability remediation based on risk,” argued Ivanti senior director of product management, Chris Goettl.

“A risk-based approach to vulnerability management takes into account more real-world indicators such as known exploited, public disclosure, and usage trends by threat actors to better understand what exposures you should be focusing on first.”

Microsoft also fixed three publicly disclosed (zero-day) flaws which have had proof-of-concept code released, giving attackers a head-start in crafting exploits for them.

These are CVE-2021-41338, a security feature bypass vulnerability in Windows AppContainer Firewall; Windows kernel elevation of privilege bug CVE-2021-41335; and Windows DNS remote code execution vulnerability CVE-2021-40469.

There was also an updated fix for CVE-2021-33781, a security feature bypass flaw in Azure AD. This vulnerability was initially resolved in the July Patch Tuesday but has been updated to fix Windows 10 v1607, Server 2016 and Windows 11.

Elsewhere, Adobe updated Acrobat, Reader, Connect, Reader Mobile, Commerce, Campaign Standard and ops-cli.

“The updates for Adobe Connect (APSB21-91) and ops-cli (APSB21-88) include critical CVEs with a CVSS base score of 9.8 out of 10,” explained Goettl.

“Adobe Acrobat and Reader (APSB21-104) resolves the most CVEs out of the line-up. A total of four CVEs, two of which are rated as Critical with CVSS scores of 7.8 were resolved in this update.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

University of Sunderland Hit by Suspected Cyber-Attack

2
News

Password-Stealing Attacks Surge 45% in Six Months

3
News

Microsoft Patches Multiple Zero-Day Bugs

4
News

Customers On Alert as E-Commerce Player Leaks 1.7+ Billion Records

5
News

Security Serious Unsung Heroes 2021 Winners Announced

6
News

Nukegate CEO Imprisoned for Fraud

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security