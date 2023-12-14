Microsoft has gone after a prolific Vietnam-based threat group it describes as “the number one seller and creator” of fake accounts.

Storm-1152 has made millions from the creation of an estimated 750 million fraudulent Microsoft accounts that play a key role in the cybercrime ecosystem, the Redmond giant said.

“With companies able to quickly identify and shut down fraudulent accounts, criminals require a greater quantity of accounts to circumvent mitigation efforts. Instead of spending time trying to create thousands of fraudulent accounts, cybercriminals can simply purchase them from Storm-1152 and other groups,” Microsoft said.

“This allows criminals to focus their efforts on their ultimate goals of phishing, spamming, ransomware, and other types of fraud and abuse. Storm-1152 and groups like them enable scores of cybercriminals to carry out their malicious activities more efficiently and effectively.”

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As part of its disruption efforts, Microsoft obtained a court order to take down US-based websites and infrastructure used by the group. These included:

Hotmailbox.me, a website selling fraudulent Microsoft Outlook accounts

1stCAPTCHA, AnyCAPTCHA and NoneCAPTCHA, websites that sell CAPTCHA solve services for identity verification bypass

Social media sites used to market the above services

Kevin Gosschalk, CEO of Arkose Labs, which helped Microsoft with its takedown efforts, described Storm-1152 as a “formidable foe” that enables complex cyber-attacks.

“The group is distinguished by the fact that it built its cybercrime-as-a-service business in the light of day versus on the dark web,” he added. “Storm-1152 operated as a typical internet going-concern, providing training for its tools and even offering full customer support. In reality, Storm-1152 was an unlocked gateway to serious fraud.”

As part of its efforts, Microsoft unmasked the actors leading Storm-1152: Duong Dinh Tu, Linh Van Nguyễn and Tai Van Nguyen.