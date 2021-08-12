Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

NCSC Launches Microsoft Office 365 Button to Report Business Email Spam

UK employees can now use one single click to flag scam emails to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), with the organization already receiving 6.5 million reports from the public since its original launch.

Launched today, the NCSC says it has made it easier than ever for employees in the UK to join the fightback against email scams targeting their organizations. Guidance has been published on how IT administrators can add a new reporting tool to their organizations’ Microsoft Office 365 accounts.

According to its announcement today, the NCSC, part of GCHQ, says that by clicking the new button, employees can report “potential scams directly to the NCSC’s Suspicious Email Reporting Service (SERS). It will also report the scam to the organization’s IT team.

Since its launch in April 2020, the NCSC says that its SERS has received over 6,500,000 reports from the public. The reports have resulted in the removal of over 87,000 scam URLs. In July, it took four hours on average to remove malicious URLs in phishing emails reporting to the SERS, according to the NCSC.

“Opportunistic scams during the pandemic have demonstrated how cyber-criminals constantly find new ways to target us,” says Dr. Ian Levy, technical director, NCSC. “The good news is that you can help protect your workplace by forwarding suspected scam emails to the [SERS] from your work email account at the click of a button.

“This simple technical innovation could enable millions more people to join our mission to stop scam emails from ever reaching UK inboxes.”

According to the NCSC, typical phishing URLs identified by its experts that target business organizations include: malware, clone login pages and enterprise software spoofs. Businesses in the financial services industry are expecting email-borne attacks to increase, as reported by Infosecurity, says a report by Mimecast.

This action by the NCSC is part of its Active Cyber Defence programme. It is also working in partnership with the City of London Police and has committed to protecting organizations from cybercrime, which it says cost them over £5 million in the last 13 months.

Mike Cherry, national chair of the Federation of Small Business, welcomes this innovation: “[These] are crucial to calling time on business crime. Small achievable steps will go a long way to protect thousands of small firms from cyber attacks.

“Every year, there are almost 4 million cases of cyberattacks against small businesses in the UK, and more than 50% of these come from phishing,” he continues. “We’d encourage as many small firms as possible to look further into this NCSC tool and see how they can implement it to protect employees as well as businesses from harm. And anyone can take part, any small business, employee or self-employed person can forward attempted scam emails to report@phishing.gov.uk.”

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
Interview

Interview: Partnering to Bring Cyber-criminals to Justice

2
Opinion

Better Accountability and Security Needed to Improve Government Aid

3
News

Attackers Increasingly Turning to DDoS as a Ransom Vector

4
Editorial

Editorial: Tubthumping (Q3 2021 Issue)

5
News

Accenture Tied Up in $50M Ransom Lockbit 2.0 Attack

6
News

NCSC Launches Microsoft Office 365 Button to Report Business Email Spam

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management vs. Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Data Security: From Creation to Sharing

2
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

3
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

4
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

5
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

6
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!