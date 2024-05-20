Network Outages Hit 59% of Multi-Site Businesses Monthly

A new report has revealed that 59% of geographically distributed businesses encounter network issues at least once a month.
Kaspersky’s findings, titled “Managing geographically distributed businesses: challenges and solutions,” highlight the frequent network outages, lost connections and poor performance of services and applications that these companies face.
The study also shows that 46% of these businesses experience network problems between one and three times a month, while 13% report weekly issues.
Meanwhile, 40% of the respondents encounter such problems only a few times per year or not at all. Network failures or outages are the most prevalent issue, affecting 55% of the companies surveyed.
Furthermore, 45% of respondents reported connectivity losses and degraded service performance, 37% faced inadequate connection capacity and 32% experienced complete or partial network shutdowns.
“As we can see, geo-distributed organizations encountered network problems quite often. Given the importance of network infrastructure for modern businesses, any network downtime and IT issues carry a huge risk that can lead to reputational and financial losses,” commented Maxim Kaminsky, business development manager of secure access service edge at Kaspersky.
“Therefore, it’s important to take timely measures to secure a company’s networks and implement solutions that enable centralized and automated network management, providing businesses with a clear view of what's happening in their multi-site IT infrastructure.”
To mitigate these issues, Kaspersky experts recommended using dedicated solutions capable of managing the entire corporate network, integrating various communication channels and network functions.
This research also highlights the critical need for robust network management solutions in maintaining the efficiency and security of geographically dispersed business operations.