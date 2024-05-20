Network Outages Hit 59% of Multi-Site Businesses Monthly

A new report has revealed that 59% of geographically distributed businesses encounter network issues at least once a month.

Kaspersky’s findings, titled “Managing geographically distributed businesses: challenges and solutions,” highlight the frequent network outages, lost connections and poor performance of services and applications that these companies face.

The study also shows that 46% of these businesses experience network problems between one and three times a month, while 13% report weekly issues.

Meanwhile, 40% of the respondents encounter such problems only a few times per year or not at all. Network failures or outages are the most prevalent issue, affecting 55% of the companies surveyed.

Furthermore, 45% of respondents reported connectivity losses and degraded service performance, 37% faced inadequate connection capacity and 32% experienced complete or partial network shutdowns.