New Data Center Coming to Georgia

Data center solution provider T5 Data Centers has announced plans to build a new 200-megawatt government and enterprise cloud data center campus in Georgia.

The 140-acre T5@Augusta development will be sited in the Southeast’s cybersecurity hub, Augusta, next to Fort Gordon and the US Army’s Cyber Command Headquarters.

T5 Data Centers said the campus location “is ideal for secure federal hyperscale, or government contracted enterprise businesses and builds on the cluster for advanced cybersecurity initiatives based in Augusta.”

Initiatives of this kind already up and running in Augusta include the Georgia Cyber Center, a collaboration between state, federal and higher education institutions, whose first building opened in July 2018. Costing $100m, the Georgia Cyber Center is the single largest investment in a cybersecurity facility by a state government in the US to date.

“The vast, premium location of this property makes it ideal for federal cloud space and government contractors, with access to a large labor force with required security clearances, access to lit, dark and black fiber, and any necessary physical security measures,” said T5 Data Centers CEO, Pete Marin.

“In addition, our clients get a business-friendly and stable tax environment, with 100% sales tax abatement on IT purchases, property tax rebates, and low-cost reliable power,” he added.

T5 Data Centers, which has created 54 data centers, described the telecommunications infrastructure at the new campus location as “superior.” The site has access to 16 carriers and low latency connectivity to existing federal cloud zones.

Augusta’s new data center is supported by the Augusta Economic Development Authority (AEDA).

Augusta has made a name for itself as a hub for the cybersecurity industry. With T5’s development of this vast tract of land, the company is helping spur more tech-centric economic development for the community,” said AEDA chairperson Steven Kendrick.

He added: “We are pleased to support new projects in the area that will cement our city’s cybersecurity stronghold.”

The new site will have round-the-clock security, advanced biometric security access, and a critical facility operations team. In a nod to sustainability, the center will feature solar and renewable energy options and zero-water cooling designs