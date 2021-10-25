The organizers of the Globee Business Awards are seeking nominations for the top performers in the cybersecurity industry.

Star performers are being sought for the 18th Annual 2022 Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards, which recognize achievements on an industry-wide scale and between peers.

Entries will be accepted from all organizations (private or public), corporations, non-profits, associations, and vendors around the world.

The categories for this year's Cybersecurity Global Excellence Awards have been reimagined to reflect the new challenges and innovations swirling about in the security space.

Gongs up for grabs will be in groups that include COVID-19 Response, Milestone of the Year, Chief Technology Officers, New and Innovations, and Hot Technologies.

This year, CTOs will be recognized for their successes in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.

Startup companies formed between 2018 and 2022 will also be honored for their achievements in Artificial Intelligence, Security Cloud/SaaS, Security Hardware, Security Hybrid, Security Services, Security Software, and Telecommunications.

Winners will be decided by a worldwide panel of judges formed from executives and professionals representing a broad range of industries. Applications to participate as a judge or an industry expert are now open.

"Industry experts and end-users of cyber & digital security and information technology products and services can participate in the judging process," said a spokesperson for the Globee Awards.

Last year's judging panel included Tasjia Reddy, a director of a world education community in KwaZulu-Natal, Gerrit Rindermann, a CTO from California, Ajay Kaushik, founder and CEO of Indian information technology company Panacea Infosec Pvt, and Haitham Ahmed, teacher and CEO at the London Academy of Online Education in the United Kingdom.

Winners will be notified on February 7, 2022, then presented and honored in a virtual ceremony attended by the finalists, winners, judges, and industry peers.

Globee Awards have been conferred for business achievements to individuals and organizations of every size and in locations dotted around the globe since 2003. Past winners of cybersecurity Globees have included SyncDog, Qualys, Deep Instinct, Cloud Daddy, Thycotic, Bitglass, CyberArk, Singlewire Software, Flash Networks, and Acuant.