Florida Sheriff’s Officer Charged with Cyber-Flashing Minor

A patrolman at a Sheriff's Office in Florida has been arrested on suspicion of sending sexually explicit images to a 16-year-old high school student.

Clay County resident Alejandro Carmona-Fonseca had worked for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office for 15 years before his arrest on March 15. During that time, he was the subject of 28 complaints from his superiors and citizens.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation into 47-year-old Carmona-Fonseca at the end of February after receiving a complaint about the officer from a high school student.

Clay County undersheriff Ron Lendvay said the alleged victim told investigators that he had first met Carmona-Fonseca at a gym in Clay County a year ago. Using the name 'Alexandria,' Carmona-Fonseca allegedly asked for the teenager's contact details for the messaging app Snapchat under the premise that the two could share workout information.

But instead of getting fitness tips, the alleged victim claims to have received a series of obscene images from Carmona-Fonseca.

Over several months, Carmona-Fonseca allegedly sent the victim pictures of himself in uniform and lewd images, including photos and videos featuring full-frontal nudity. Carmona-Fonseca allegedly also asked the victim to take topless pictures of himself and send them to him.

The police received a tip about the alleged crime and contacted the victim, who allowed an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children detective to take over his Snapchat account.

Lendvay said that the defendant, believing he was still talking with the teenager, asked if he could send naked workout videos and requested that the youth send him nude flexing videos.

According to the four-page arrest affidavit, investigators working with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office matched the locations of the indecent Snapchat messages with GPS data from Carmona-Fonseca's portable radio and laptop computer.

Carmona-Fonseca was charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device. He was released after posting $100,000 bail.

The alleged cyber-flasher has been placed on administrative suspension from his role on the force while the investigation into the case continues.