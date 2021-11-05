Ohio Schools Get New Cybersecurity Resource

School districts in Ohio have been given a new online resource to help them improve their cybersecurity posture.

The launch of the Ohio Department of Education Cyber Security Resources web page was announced by the Ohio Department of Education’s Cyber Security Steering Committee on November 3.

The new resource was developed through the combined efforts of the Ohio Department of Education’s Cyber Security Steering Committee: the Center for Internet Security, the Department of Homeland Security, Filament Essential Services, Information Technology Centers, the Management Council of the OECN, MS-ISAC, OARnet, Ohio CoSN, Ohio Department of Education, Ohio National Guard, and Ohio school districts.

The DOE said that the new site “is dedicated to supporting school districts and all members of the Ohio Education Computer Network (OECN) with cybersecurity resources.”

Visitors to the site will find information and resources that can be used to develop security programs in five key areas: identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover.

Also available on the new site is the latest information from the Center for Internet Security, including real-time news and advisories. Visitors can also use the resource to access the Center’s security tips about how to understand and mitigate current cyber-threats.

Elsewhere on the site is a Resource Library page where visitors can access the top ten suggestions to enhance their cybersecurity posture. “Adopt a security framework” is the number one recommendation, followed by “Conduct an assessment of the school district’s security program.”

The number three suggestion is for all personnel to carry out security awareness training at least once a year, with particular attention paid to data protection, incident identification, insider threats, and phishing campaigns.

Featured on the new website are several downloadable resources that include a critical controls self-assessment and a template for an incident response plan.

“Now, more than ever, cybersecurity is a fundamental priority for Ohio’s school districts and the Information Technology Centers that protect and serve their technology needs,” said Geoff Andrews, chief executive officer of the OECN’s Management Council.

“We are pleased to be a part of the collaborative effort to bring cybersecurity resources to the forefront.”