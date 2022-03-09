Ciaran Martin and Leeza Garber to Headline at the Infosecurity Magazine Online Summit

Infosecurity is excited to announce two leading industry figures headlining the upcoming Infosecurity Magazine Spring Online Summit, taking place on March 22 and 23 2022.

Day one (EMEA) of the event will see a headline keynote from the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)’s founding CEO Ciaran Martin, currently Professor of Practice at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford. With a 23-year career in the UK’s civil service behind him, the last six of which saw him lead the NCSC, Martin is well versed in the topic of cyber-warfare. In his Online Summit address, he will examine the cyber-dimension of the current Ukraine-Russia conflict and consider potential unintentional impacts to Western networks as a result. These include disruption, disinformation and operations against military targets for intelligence.

Martin will also weigh up the likelihood of cyber escalation by Russia in the West and any potential retaliation.