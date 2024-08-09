OpenAI Leadership Split Over In-House AI Watermarking Technology

News

Written by

Photo of Kevin Poireault

Kevin Poireault

Reporter, Infosecurity Magazine

OpenAI has a tool to automatically watermark AI-generated content, but company leadership is split on whether to release it to the public.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company behind ChatGPT started developing a tool capable of labeling content generated by its large language models (LLMs) two years ago.

People familiar with the matter told the US news outlet that the tool works by slightly changing how the tokens are selected, similar to how Google’s SynthID for Text works.

 Those changes would leave a pattern called a watermark.

According to internal documents, the watermarks created by OpenAI’s in-house tool are 99.9% effective when enough new text is created by ChatGPT.

The tool is allegedly ready to be released, but the project has been mired in internal debate for two years.

One primary concern is that the tool might turn ChatGPT users away from the product.

An April 2023 survey the company conducted with loyal ChatGPT users found nearly a third would be turned off by the technology, mainly because it could detect cheating and plagiarism.

Photo credit: Daniel Chetroni/Shutterstock

Read more: OpenAI Announces Plans to Combat Misinformation Amid 2024 Elections
 

You may also like

  1. OpenAI's ChatGPT is Breaking GDPR, Says Noyb

    News

  2. Google Expands Synthetic Content Watermarking Tool to AI-Generated Text

    News

  3. Massive Adoption of Generative AI Accelerates Regulation Plans

    News Feature

  4. Stolen GenAI Accounts Flood Dark Web With 400 Daily Listings

    News

  5. Cyber Threat Intelligence Pros Assess AI Threat Technology Readiness Levels

    News Feature

What’s hot on Infosecurity Magazine?