Massive Adoption of Generative AI Accelerates Regulation Plans

The use of AI in the consumer market has exploded like never before, driven by the launch of general-purpose AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Stability AI’s Stable Diffusion in 2022. In parallel, however, the same tools have increasingly been used for malicious purposes, leading governments to speed up their regulatory roadmaps.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, even called for the creation of a licensing agency for AI companies in front of a US Senate committee on May 16, 2023.

This comes two months after ChatGPT encountered a significant setback in March, when Italy’s data protection agency (GPDP) temporarily banned it in the country.

Behind the ban was a complaint pointed out by the GPDP regarding the absence of a legal basis to justify "the mass collection and storage of personal data for the purpose of 'training' the algorithms underlying [ChatGPT’s] operation.”

While OpenAI resumed its services on April 28 after implementing additional privacy disclosures and controls, ChatGPT is now being investigated by other data protection authorities, including Canada’s Privacy Commissioner and the European Data Protection Board, the latter of which launched a dedicated task force dedicated to OpenAI’s service on April 14.

Along with privacy, the explosion of generative AI tools has also brought to the fore many security concerns.

One fear is that those tools can spread misinformation by scraping the internet indiscriminately to build the AI models. This prompted the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to launch a review of the AI market on May 4.

Additionally, generative AI tools are able to provide legitimate-looking content, primarily text and images, which has been leveraged for malicious purposes generating malware, deep fakes, drug-making recipes and phishing kits. It is possible to hack the restrictions within the system by using creative prompts designed to work around the rules and guardrails implemented by the developers – a practice called ‘jailbreaking.’

EU Leading the Regulatory Way

AI regulation has already been in the pipeline for a number of years in some countries. For instance, the EU’s AI Act was introduced in April 2021 and Canada’s AI and Data Act in June 2022.

The latest draft of the EU regulation, approved by the Internal Market Committee and the Civil Liberties Committee on May 11, showed that the adoption of generative AI models has already influenced the text.

On top of initial proposals, which revolve around adding safeguards to biometric data exploitation, mass surveillance systems and policing algorithms, the updated draft introduced new measures to control “foundational models.”

Under the proposed legislation, “general purpose AI models” would be classified into four categories based on their level of risk: low and minimal risk, limited risk, high risk and unacceptable risk. The first category would be unregulated and developers of AI models with limited risk will only be required to be transparent in how they work.