Optiv Security Confirms Downsizing of European Operations

Optiv Security has confirmed that it is “downsizing” its London-based organic operations.

In a statement sent to Infosecurity, a statement said that after it expanded its global footprint to the UK in January 2018, the company has conducted a comprehensive strategic review and made the decision to downsize. “We remain committed to serving the European market, clients, partners and prospects.”

The statement added: “Optiv has a proud history of serving clients in Europe and in 70+ countries around the world, and that is not changing. We plan to consider M&A opportunities again in the future.”

This included operations and investment in Canada and India, which are being expanded, with Optiv’s first Canadian-based security operations center (SOC) set to open in Q1 2020.

“We remain 100% committed to our international strategy and to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions that create simplicity and confidence for clients around the world,” the statement continued.

The announcement comes just over a year since Optiv Security announced that it was expanding its security strategy, service and technology architecture in Europe, to “provide clients with worldwide expertise and experience to help them transform and simplify their cybersecurity programs.”