Phishing Campaign Compromises 100+ Ukrainian Government Computers

More than 100 Ukrainian government computers have been compromised following a mass phishing campaign, the Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) has warned.

The attackers impersonated the Security Service of Ukraine in the emails to lure targets into clicking on a malicious link that leads to ANONVNC malware being downloaded onto the device.

The link purportedly enables the user to download a file named "Документи.zip", translated as “Documents.zip.”

Instead, clicking the link will enable an MSI file to be downloaded to the computer, opening the file will launch ANONVNC.

CERT-UA said ANONVNC is based on an open-source configuration tool MESHAGENT, the source code of which is available on GitHub. This malware creates “technical opportunities” for attackers to gain hidden unauthorized access to the infected computer, the agency added.

The activity is being tracked the identifier UAC-0198.