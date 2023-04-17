Ransomware Attack Hits Payments Giant NCR's Datacenter

US payments giant NCR has been hit by a ransomware attack that targeted one of its data centers in Aloha, Hawaii.

The company unveiled the breach on Saturday, a few days after starting to investigate an “issue” related to its Aloha restaurant point-of-sale (PoS) product.

“On April 13, we confirmed that the outage was the result of a ransomware incident,” reads the notice. “Immediately upon discovering this development, we began contacting customers, engaged third-party cybersecurity experts and launched an investigation. Law enforcement has also been notified.”

The company also claimed that restaurants impacted by the breach can still serve their customers, with only “specific functionality” being impaired and “no impact to payment applications or on-premises systems.”

Still, according to Claroty CRO, Simon Chassar, the security company’s research has shown that ransomware on PoS platforms can substantially harm firms in the hospitality industry.