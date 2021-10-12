Infosecurity Group Websites
RealDefense Acquires STOPzilla

Antivirus and anti-malware brand STOPzilla has been acquired by California holding company RealDefense

The deal was announced earlier today and marks RealDefense's fourth acquisition in the security sector. Other brands in the RealDefense portfolio include IOLO, MyCleanID, MyCleanPC, USTechSupport, CyberDefender, VirusFix, and WarrantyStar.

To complete the acquisition of STOPzilla, RealDefense partnered with Corbel Capital Partners, a $500m structured debt firm based in Los Angeles.

STOPzilla was founded by iS3 Corporation in 2001 as a popup blocker. This initial program evolved into anti-malware software, and in the last few years, the company developed antivirus protection and STOPzilla Optimizer. 

The brand is based in Santa Monica, California, and states on its website that it has protected over 9 million users worldwide. 

STOPzilla’s AntiVirus program includes a web filter, scan module, enhanced malware detection engine, and smart file cache to defend against infection. STOPzilla’s AntiMalware works with the AntiVirus program to block, detect, and remove malware.

The brand's Optimizer program promises to speed up PC performance and reduce system crashes by decluttering and performing advanced, automatic repairs plus system and registry backup. 

“For the last twenty years, it’s been an honor and privilege to provide an award-winning software product to users around the globe,” said Robert Scaduto, president and co-founder of STOPzilla. “STOPzilla customers are in great hands with an impressive RealDefense team.”

Also headquartered in Santa Monica, RealDefense provides device optimization/security software and remote desktop technical support services to customers globally. The company takes an active approach in managing operations at its portfolio companies and provides them with development and marketing support.

“We are excited to offer RealDefense’s suite of products to STOPzilla customers and continue to provide valuable privacy, security and optimization services,” said Gary Guseinov, CEO, RealDefense. “The STOPzilla team has done an amazing job building the company over the past 20 years and we are confident that we can continue to improve on the brand’s success.”

According to BusinessWire, in its most recent four acquisitions, RealDefense has achieved average revenue gains of 25% within the first 30 days.

