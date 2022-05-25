UK Government Cybersecurity Advisory Board Applications Now Open

Applications for joining the Government Cyber Security Advisory Board are now open.

The UK Government Cyber Security Strategy was launched in January 2022, an initiative aiming to protect the government from cyber-attacks, strengthen the United Kingdom’s existence as a sovereign nation and establish its position as a democratic and cyber powerhouse.

The advisory board invites applications from those interested in joining, asking applicants to share expressions of interest to connect and play an integral role in shaping the future of cybersecurity. The advisory board will build on the success of the External Challenge Panel, which brought academic and industry perspectives into the fold.

The UK Government Cybersecurity Advisory Board will bring together experts from the government, private sector and academia, building a bridge between these parties and connecting interests towards a shared vision. The board’s objective is to address and find solutions to the greatest cybersecurity challenges facing the United Kingdom.

Eligible participants must be individuals, not organizations, with expertise in cybersecurity, whether from industry or academia. Candidates must have have professional experience in this area, specifically:

Cybersecurity strategy, standards and assurance

Governance, risk and management

Program delivery

Cyber detection and response

Technology

Cyber skills and culture

The advisory board is set to meet once every two months. Meetings will happen virtually, except in the case of August. Sometimes, attendance will be required in London at events.

Those interested in participating should submit a cover letter of no more than 1000 words to gsgcyber@cabinetoffice.gov.uk. Candidates should share their motivations for joining the advisory board in the cover letter, alongside how they meet the aforementioned eligibility criteria and why they are a good fit.

The deadline to apply for the advisory board is June 6 2022 at 11:59 p.m.