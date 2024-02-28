34 Million Roblox Credentials Exposed on Dark Web in Three Years

Between 2021 and 2023, 34 million credentials from the Roblox gaming platform have been exposed on the dark web, marking a significant increase in cybercriminal activity targeting the platform.

Notably, the number of compromised accounts has steadily risen, surging by 231% over the past three years, from approximately 4.7 million in 2021 to 15.5 million in 2023.

The figures come from the latest Kaspersky Digital Footprint Intelligence report, which also suggested the average count of compromised accounts across 11 diverse gaming platforms – including Twitch, Electronic Arts, Sony PlayStation and Steam – has surged by 112% since 2021.

According to the security experts, cybercriminals often employ deceptive methods, such as hiding infostealers within cheat code files or sharing malicious download links on popular platforms like YouTube, exploiting the trusting nature of young gamers.

“In some cases, this deception may appear genuine, as malicious download links can be posted on legitimate and popular social media platforms like YouTube. As a result, a significant number of compromised accounts have emerged from a game targeted at children,” explained Yuliya Novikova, a security expert at Kaspersky.