Rooted Devices 250 Times More Vulnerable to Compromise

A new analysis of mobile security threats by Zimperium has revealed that rooted and jailbroken devices are 250 times more vulnerable to system compromise incidents than standard devices.

These systems are also significantly more likely to be targeted by malware, experience filesystem breaches and expose sensitive corporate data.

The Growing Threat of Rooted Devices

Rooting, which grants users privileged access to Android operating systems, and jailbreaking, which allows similar modifications on iOS, were once popular for customization purposes.

However, as manufacturers have tightened security and added more native customization options, the number of rooted devices has declined. Despite this, rooted devices still account for 0.1% of total customer devices analyzed, and data shows they are up to 3000 times more vulnerable to certain threats than stock devices.

Zimperium’s latest report, published today, also shows that malware attacks on rooted devices occur 3.5 times more often, while compromised app detections increase by a factor of 12.

System compromise incidents surge 250 times higher, and file system breaches occur 3000 times more frequently than on non-rooted devices.

“Weaknesses introduced at [the software architecture and code implementation] stage result in vulnerabilities and therefore breaches,” warned Adam Brown, managing consultant at Black Duck.

“Do you run high-risk transactions on mobile apps? [...] Do you know what weaknesses and, therefore, risks are present on those devices?”

Key Rooting Tools

The study highlights several widely used rooting tools, including:

Magisk – A “systemless” rooting method that avoids modifying system partitions, making detection more difficult

– A “systemless” rooting method that avoids modifying system partitions, making detection more difficult APatch – Uses kernel hot-patching techniques for stealthy root access

– Uses kernel hot-patching techniques for stealthy root access KernelSU – Integrates root functions directly into the Linux kernel

– Integrates root functions directly into the Linux kernel Dopamine – A modern jailbreak using CoreTrust bypass for iOS

– A modern jailbreak using CoreTrust bypass for iOS Checkra1n – A semi-tethered jailbreak based on a hardware exploit

– A semi-tethered jailbreak based on a hardware exploit Roothide – Focuses on stealth and kernel memory manipulation

These tools are continuously evolving to bypass detection and maintain root access, making it difficult for security professionals to keep up with new threats.

“Sideloading bypasses the official app stores’ rigorous vetting process, leaving devices exposed to malware, unauthorized code and other security risks,” explained Jason Soroko, senior fellow at Sectigo.

With Apple now required to allow sideloading in Europe, he noted that “the safety net of curated applications is eroded, increasing the potential for compromised apps and systemic vulnerabilities.”

An Evolving Cat-and-Mouse Game

Recent trends also indicate a rise in root detection activity, particularly for Magisk, APatch and Dopamine. Open-source development activity further supports this, with some rooting frameworks experiencing over 500 new forks in a single month in 2023 – suggesting a growing effort to refine these tools.

“When employees root or jailbreak their devices, they’re essentially removing crucial security guardrails that protect both personal and company data,” said J Stephen Kowski, field CTO at SlashNext.

He recommended that instead of banning personal devices outright, companies should “consider deploying advanced threat detection that can identify compromised devices, block phishing attempts and prevent lateral movement within networks, without disrupting employee workflows.”