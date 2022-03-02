Boise State University (BSU) has partnered with Stellar Cyber to launch a new program to improve cybersecurity in Idaho’s rural and remote communities.

In an announcement made earlier today, BSU said that its Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity is adopting Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform. The platform will be a teaching tool and play a central role in the university’s new Cyberdome skill development program.

“The new partnership allows Boise to launch a first-of-its kind, free Security-as-a-Service program for Idaho’s rural and remote communities, including state-funded agencies and school districts,” said a spokesperson for Stellar Cyber.

Boise State will use the Open XDR platform to provide free Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) services to Idaho’s more than 750 state-funded agencies and teach and train Cyberdome students about cybersecurity through real-world operational experience.

The platform features a suite of built-in tools, which includes network detection and response (NDR), security information event management (SIEM) and threat intelligence platform (TIP). It was designed to integrate with third-party security tools like endpoint detection and response (EDR), which students have already been trained to use.

“The cybersecurity market has evolved rapidly since the beginning of the pandemic, especially when it comes to identifying and developing talented cybersecurity personnel and providing them an environment where they can make an impact, be challenged and feel successful,” said Edward Vasko, CISSP, director, at the Boise State Institute for Pervasive Cybersecurity.

“Today, Boise State and Stellar Cyber have teamed up to help our partners and our customers resolve these critical challenges.”

He said: “People in rural and underserved population areas – and the rural towns, counties, education/health districts – are the primary clients for the Cyberdome.”

The City of Sun Valley, Idaho, is the first customer to sign up for BSU’s new Cyberdome skill development program.

“Cities and public agencies across the country are increasingly falling victim to sophisticated ransomware attacks, and we want to be fully prepared to address them,” said Walt Femling, city administrator at the City of Sun Valley.

“Boise State’s new Cyberdome program enables us to outsource our cybersecurity preparedness and enhance our protection against such attacks.”