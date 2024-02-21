Russian Hackers Launch Email Campaigns to Demoralize Ukrainians

A Russian threat-actor is targeting Ukrainian citizens with email Psychological Operations (PSYOPs) campaigns aimed at making them believe Russia is winning the war, new research from ESET has revealed. Two different waves of the disinformation campaign were detected by the firm – the first in November 2023 and the second at the end of December. The PSYOP campaign, dubbed Operation Texonto, is designed to raise doubts about the progress of the conflict among Ukrainians and Ukrainian speakers abroad. The contents of the emails contained warnings of impacts such as heating interruptions, medicine shortages and food shortages in the region. ESET also highlighted a separate spearphishing campaign designed the steal credentials for Microsoft Office 365 accounts, which it believes are linked to the PSYOPs emails due to similarities in the network infrastructure used. This spearphishing campaign targeted a Ukrainian defense company in October 2023 and an EU agency in November 2023. Additionally, the email server used by the attackers to send the PSYOP emails was reused two weeks later to send typical Canadian pharmacy spam messages – a popular campaign within the Russian cybercrime community. The researchers have linked all these campaigns to a single Russian-aligned group with high confidence, due to the tactics, techniques and procedures used, its targets, the content of the messages.

Timeline of Operation Texonto. Source: ESET

Russian PSYOP Campaigns in Operation The first wave of disinformation emails was sent to at least a few hundred recipients in Ukraine, including employees of the Ukrainian government, energy companies and individual citizens. The researchers said they do not know how the list of email addresses was created. These emails contained a variety of messages designed to sow doubt into the minds of Ukrainians about the war, such as “there may be heating interruptions this winter.” The emails contained PDF attachments, which contained further disinformation messages. In one example, the PDF attachment described a medicine shortage and that the Ukrainian government is refusing to import drugs from Russian and Belarus. The document misused the logo of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine. The email domain used by the attackers in this example was us-minagro[.]com, which was designed to masquerade as the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine whose legitimate domain is minagro.gov.ua.

PDF attachment warning of drug shortages in Ukraine. Source: ESET