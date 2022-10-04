Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Russian Hackers Take Aim at Kremlin Targets: Report

Russian threat actors have begun launching cyber-attacks at targets inside their country, in retaliation for what they see as a needless war with Ukraine, according to a new report.

The Kyiv Post claimed to have spoken to members of the National Republican Army (NRA), a Russian hacking outfit working towards the overthrow of the Putin regime.

Their first target was Unisoftware, a Russian software developer that reportedly works closely with government clients.

The group claimed to have stolen all data held by the firm, including: banking and personal account credentials, employee information, phone numbers, addresses, contracts, and proprietary code for Unisoftware clients and software.

Among the trove was apparently data from several Russian clients. The paper confirmed the authenticity of this after reviewing materials shared by the NRA.

“It’s funny because they tried to kick us out and fix the machines,” an NRA member reportedly told the Kyiv Post. “They don’t understand that we are still there, and have been there for months, and will continue to terrorize them for helping maintain the Putin regime.”

The group also claimed to have compromised other clients, although details of these couldn’t be verified in the report.

However, one potential target could have been Russian IT retail giant DNS, which admitted in a brief statement earlier this week that it had been breached.

It revealed that although passwords and bank card data was safe, an unspecified volume of personal information on customers and employees had been compromised.

“We see that the attack was carried out by a group of hackers. Hacking was carried out from servers located outside the Russian Federation,” it said.

“We have already found gaps in the protection of our information infrastructure and are working to strengthen information security in the company.”

Cyber-attacks have been a key tactic for both Ukraine and Russia over recent months. Ukraine reached out to the global community to help it create an “IT army” to DDoS key Russian sites, while Russian state hackers have launched hundreds of separate destructive and information ops campaigns against Kyiv.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Optus Confirms Hack Exposed Data of Nearly 2.1 Million Australians

2
News

Malicious Tor Browser Installers Spread Via Darknet Video on YouTube

3
News

Bug Exploitation Now Top Ransomware Access Vector

4
News

Russian Hackers Take Aim at Kremlin Targets: Report

5
News

Kardashian Charged by SEC After Crypto Post

6
News

Ex-NSA Employee Charged For Trying to Sell US Secrets

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems