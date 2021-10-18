Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

South Korea Wants Help to Arrest Alleged Cyber-Criminals

South Korea is seeking assistance from the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to arrest two foreign nationals suspected of being cyber-criminal gang leaders.

The two individuals allegedly played a key role in multiple cyber-attacks and a major extortion scam that claimed victims in both South Korea and the United States. 

On Friday, South Korea said that it had asked Interpol to issue a “Red Notice” for the suspects to bring them to the country to face prosecution. 

Red notices, the most consequential type of notice Interpol can issue, “seek the location and arrest of a person wanted by a legal jurisdiction or an international tribunal with a view to his/her extradition.”

The notice isn’t an arrest warrant, but it is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The Korean Police Agency said it had received domestic arrest warrants for the two suspects. However, the names of the two suspects have not been released. But it has been reported that one of the suspects is a Ukrainian national who was detained along with five other people by Ukrainian police in June. 

The detention was part of a joint raid by South Korean and United States authorities on the homes of individuals allegedly linked with the Clop ransomware gang. 

It is alleged by the South Korean police that the detained suspects laundered virtual currency for a hacking organization. The crypto-currency was allegedly the proceeds of ransomware attacks and was later converted into cash. 

South Korean police charged three of the detainees earlier this month with violating South Korea’s laws on communication networks and information protection, extortion and concealing criminal proceeds. 

Choi Jongsang, chief of the South Korean police’s cybercrime investigation division, said that the two red notice suspects played leading roles in cyber-attacks carried out in 2019. The attacks deployed ransomware against a university and three companies in South Korea. 

The victims capitulated to the attackers’ demands, handing over a Bitcoin ransom worth $3.8m. Police in Ukraine reportedly said that the same gang attacked Stanford Medical School, the University of Maryland, and other educational establishments in the United States.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

US Authorities Issue BlackMatter Ransomware Alert

2
News

VPN Provider's Misconfiguration Exposes One Million Users

3
Webinar

Defending the Unknown: New Approaches to Cybersecurity Asset Management

4
News

UK in Midst of $200m Crypto Fraud Epidemic

5
News

iPhone Hackers Win $300K

6
News

South Korea Wants Help to Arrest Alleged Cyber-Criminals

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

2
News

#BHUSA: Researchers Criticize Apple Bug Bounty Program

3
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 5 - Rik Ferguson, brought to you by Thales

4
News

#BHUSA: How Supply-Chain Attacks Change the Economics of Mass Exploitation

5
Editorial

Infosecurity Magazine is Back Online!

6
Magazine Feature

Top 5 Best Practices for Cloud Security