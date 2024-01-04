Using Stronger Passwords Among Top 2024 Digital Resolutions

Almost a quarter of people mentioned cybersecurity among their New Year’s digital resolutions for 2024, according to Kaspersky.

In the latest edition of its New Year resolutions annual survey, the cybersecurity provider found that 13% of respondents vowed to use stronger passwords in 2024.

The resolution was critical for UK respondents, who were 24% to plan on implementing better password hygiene. They were 19% in France and Germany.

One-tenth (10%) also promised themselves to be more mindful of the links they click on.

These findings come after another busy year for phishing and a record-breaking one for data breaches in some countries.

Read more: US Smashes Annual Data Breach Record With Three Months Left

Making 2024 the Safest Digital Year Yet

Additionally, doing more backups was cited as one measure respondents were willing to take in 2024 as part of developing better email management.

This was especially true in Germany, where 19% of respondents pledged to back up more regularly.