A cybersecurity research and advisory company has announced plans to open a new global headquarters in New York City.

TAG Cyber said relocation to the famous spot in the Big Apple was necessary as the firm is expanding its operations to support a growing need for research as a service (RaaS) among enterprise clients, commercial vendors, and government clients.

Sited in the Battery Park section of Manhattan at 45 Broadway, TAG Cyber's new operational base will feature a video production studio. The company's current clutch of original video content was filmed in its studios on Fulton Street, New York City.

TAG Cyber was established in 2016 to help cybersecurity teams access guidance and analysis that could help them to protect their infrastructure from cyber-attacks. When the company started out, it was a one-man operation staffed by Dr. Ed Amoroso.

“It’s been an exciting journey from our first hot desk at WeWork five years ago to this exciting new office,” said Amoroso, TAG Cyber's founder and CEO.

“As a former senior executive at AT&T, I always took for granted the privilege to serve customers in a lovely space. As a reinvented entrepreneur, however, I now understand the intense effort it takes to get here. We are just so proud of our new headquarters.”

TAG Cyber provides customers with industry research and advisory services on-demand through a SaaS-style subscription portal that is accessible around the clock every day of the year.

A team of expert practitioners, most of whom joined the company after holding CISO positions, are on hand to give research assistance in over 140 different areas of information and data protection, including vendor selection and technology support. The team also answers customers' tough cybersecurity-related questions.

“Our new headquarters in New York City will provide us with a spacious facility that can help us achieve our main business objective, which is to equip and enable the cyber defender,” said Amoroso.

“I hope all enterprise, government, and vendor teams will take time on their next visit to New York City to stop by and say hello.”