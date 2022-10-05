Infosecurity Group Websites
Latest
News

Australia's Data Breaches Continue With Telstra's Third-Party Supplier Hacked

Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra revealed on Tuesday it was hit by a "small data breach" caused by one of its third–party suppliers being hacked.

Writing in a blog post (and on social media), Narelle Devine, chief information security officer for Asia Pacific at Telstra, stated that there was no direct breach of the company's systems, and no customer account data was involved.

"Critically, there was no breach of any Telstra systems, and no customer account information was stored on the third–party platform," the executive wrote.

According to the blog post, the data posted on the internet by the hackers who stole it was from 2017 and was "basic in nature." Telstra said only names (first and last) and email addresses used to sign up to the employee rewards program were impacted.

"We became aware of this event last week and notified our team soon after," Devine said. "We've already let our current team members know, and while the risk is low for former employees, we will try to contact them."

Further, the security experts said the team has learned the breach was not specific to Telstra and that several other companies relying on the third–party provider have also been affected.

The platform reportedly responsible for the break was Work Life NAB. Used by several organizations and run by Pegasus Australia (a subsidiary of MyRewards International), the company is no longer live.

"Unfortunately, these types of events are not uncommon and, given the interconnected world that we live in, one event can impact many organizations," Devine admitted.

Still, the Telstra executive said the firm is currently investigating the breach and will provide additional information about it on its website and social media channels.

"Cybersecurity is a team sport, and we will continue working with the third party to determine how this happened and understand any additional impacts that may arise," Devine concluded.

The Telstra data breach comes two weeks after Optus, its main competitor in Australia, suffered a hack that exposed the data of nearly 2.1 million people in the country.

Related to This Story

What’s Hot on Infosecurity Magazine?

1
News

New PrintNightmare Patch Can Be Bypassed, Say Researchers

2
News

Cybercrime Costs Organizations Nearly $1.79 Million Per Minute

3
News

CTOs Keeping Quiet on Breaches to Avoid Cyber Blame Game

4
News

Over 170 Scam Cryptomining Apps Charge for Non-Existent Services

5
News

Most Insider Data Breaches Aren't Malicious

6
News

Kremlin Hackers Reportedly Breached Republican National Committee

1
News

Canadian Sentenced 20 Years in US Prison For Ransomware Attacks

2
News

CISA Advisory Details How Hackers Targeted Defense Industrial Base Organization

3
Interview

Q&A: Diana Kelley

4
News

Australia's Data Breaches Continue With Telstra's Third-Party Supplier Hacked

5
Blog

Qakbot: Analysing a Modern-Day Banking Trojan

6
News

Ransomware Group Bypasses "Enormous" Range of EDR Tools

1
Webinar

Overcoming 'Shadow IT' Need and Risk

2
Webinar

How to Rethink End-User Protection and Eliminate Phishing and Ransomware

3
Webinar

Machine ID Management and Digital Transformation: Building a Secure Future

4
Webinar

New Strategies for Managing Machine Identities

5
Webinar

Third-Party Vulnerabilities: Demystifying the Unknown

6
Webinar

Defining the Zero Trust and SASE Relationship

1
Podcast

IntoSecurity Chats, Episode 8: Brian Honan, brought to you by HP

2
News

#BHUSA: Russia's Wiper Attacks Against Ukraine Detailed

3
Blog

Hello From Your New Editor

4
News

#BHUSA: The Cyber Safety Review Board Outlines Log4j Lessons

5
News

#DEFCON: How Sanctions Impact Internet Operators

6
News

Luckymouse Uses Compromised MiMi Chat App to Target Windows and Linux Systems