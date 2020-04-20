Thales Tech to Secure Motorola’s New eSIM RAZR Smartphone

Michael Hill

Former Editor, Infosecurity Magazine

Thales has revealed that its technology will be used to secure Motorola’s new ‘eSIM-only’ smartphone, the razr. The device is the world’s first foldable smartphone to rely exclusively on embedded-SIM (eSIM) technology – a highly compact, programmable solution for secure mobile connectivity that is embedded directly into a device.

In using eSIM, users are able to remotely provision and update their mobile network subscriptions and no longer need to physically insert SIM cards as they benefit from a fully digitized journey.

Emmanuel Unguran, EVP mobile connectivity solutions at Thales, said: “Motorola’s decision to go eSIM-only for their premium product reflects the company’s confidence in this extremely space-efficient approach to secure mobile connectivity. It also demonstrates deep trust in Thales, a world leader in eSIM technology and related subscription management services.”

Neil Shah, VP research at Counterpoint Research, added that more than 2.8 billion eSIM-compliant smartphones are expected to be cumulatively shipped by 2025.

“The trend towards eSIM-only smartphones is going to catalyze this market further as we see greater adoption across the price-tiers unlocking multiple benefits for smartphone OEMs, operators and end-smartphone users,” he said.

