Thousands of High-Risk Incidents Neutralized Using AI

The most widely encountered high-risk cyber incidents in 2023 involved identity abuse, according to findings from Barracuda’s latest XDR Insights report, published on August 23, 2023.

From January to July 2023, Barracuda collected 950 billion IT events from its customers’ integrated network, cloud, email, endpoint and server security tools.

These included everything from logins (both successful and unsuccessful), network connections, and traffic flows to email messages and attachments, files created and saved, application and device processes, changes to configuration and registry, and any specific security warnings.

With the help of AI-based account profiling features, the Barracuda Managed XDR detected 985,000 alarming cybersecurity incidents out of these nearly one trillion events, including 6000 that required immediate defensive action to contain and neutralize the threat.

According to Barracuda’s telemetry, the three most common high-risk included the following: